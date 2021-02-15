BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Your Health Idaho is joining all other state-based health insurance market places in offering a Special Enrollment Period from March 1 to March 31. During that time, any eligible uninsured Idahoan can sign up for health insurance coverage. People who enroll by March 31 will have a coverage start date of April 1, 2021.

“As we approach the one-year mark of COVID-19 in Idaho, too many Idahoans are still uninsured and in need of coverage,” said Your Health Idaho Executive Director, Pat Kelly. “Reopening the marketplace and providing Idahoans with a path to comprehensive health insurance is simply the right thing to do.”

Your Health Idaho is the only place to receive the health insurance tax credit. The credit is based on household size and income and offers a monthly tax credit that acts like an instant discount to reduce the cost of health insurance premiums.

“Most people are surprised to hear that more than 80 percent of those enrolled with Your Health Idaho are eligible for lower-cost insurance, with many paying $0 per month” said Kelly. “I would encourage anyone who is interested to visit YourHealthIdaho.org and at least complete the eligibility screening to find out if you could qualify. It never hurts to check.”

For help enrolling, visit the Your Health Idaho website to shop for plans and to enroll in coverage. You may also call 1-855-944-3246 or submit a “support request” on line.

You can also find contact information for free, expert advice from certified insurance agents or brokers.

