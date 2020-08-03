POCATELLO – The Pocatello City Council will take up the topic of face coverings at a special meeting August 6 at 2 p.m.

In a follow-up to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad’s July 24 proclamation that encouraged “Pocatello residents, business owners, and visitors” to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible, the special Council meeting will discuss a “face coverings resolution.”

While Southeastern Idaho Public Health has not issued a mandate for face coverings yet, they have released a regional response plan, which Mayor Blad has expressed his “full support” for. The plan can be viewed here: https://siphidaho.org/psa/2020/jul/COVID-19-Regional-Response-Plan-adopted-by-BOH-07232020.pdf

Citizens can watch meeting proceedings online at http://streaming.pocatello.us