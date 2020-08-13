EAST IDAHO – More changes could be coming to counties in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District tonight in response to COVID-19.

The Eastern Idaho Public Health Board is holding a special meeting tonight, August 13th, at 5:30 p.m., out of their Bonneville County office at 1250 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls. The meeting sgenda says there will be discussion and vote on potential actions by the Board to:

“Protect life, health, and safety within the District as to the COVID-19 pandemic, to include consideration of orders that include, but are not limited to, mandating face coverings and limiting social events and gatherings in Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton [Counties].”

The Board mandated face coverings and limited social gatherings for Jefferson and Fremont Counties last week. They joined Madison and Teton Counties, who already had restrictions in place. The orders can be viewed HERE.

While there will be some seating available to attend the meeting in person, capacity is limited to 15. The link to watch the special meeting via ZOOM can be found HERE.

No verbal public comment will be accepted during the meeting; however, the Board will review public comments that were submitted by noon Wednesday.

The entire agenda for tonight’s meeting can be found HERE.