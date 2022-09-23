POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University was the perfect place to hold a memorial for the late Senator Mark Nye this week. It was a place he loved and a place he loved to support.

“He was a constant, constant supporter of all of us. Not the least of which was every student at this university. Because the work that he did, supported those students, directly and indirectly,” President Kevin Satterlee said. “Mark spent his whole life helping education.”

Senator NyeI had a resume of success that stretched through decades, but his quest was always the same, either as a student, a lawyer or a senator, he was a champion of justice, and had a great desire to serve others. One of his former law partners talked about when mark told him he wanted to run for senate

“At your age? And you’re a Democrat in Republican Idaho,” Randy Budge said. “I said, ‘You’re not going to be able to accomplish anything.’ Mark’s response was simply this. He said, ‘It’s been my lifelong dream. I want to go about doing good for others.'”

“He viewed being an attorney in a public service,” Governor Brad Little said. “And he served as an example all of us, and I’m proud to call him a friend and Idaho is a much better place because all the things he did.”

Nye’s wife Eva was appointed by the governor to finish his term in the senate.

“I was there for the special session, I was able to sit in Mark’s seat in the senate chambers, and it was very special for me, and I know it was probably very special for Mark that I was there,” Eva Nye said.

Anyone who knew Nye would say he had a quick wit and a quirky sense of humor. One of the most touching tributes was the one given by Senator Nye’s grandson.

“Our family was visiting Cabo San Lucas when we attended a karaoke event at the resort. All the guests at the event were sitting around wondering who was gonna go up first, who’s gonna stand up in front of the crowd and soon lo and behold, music started. The words of ‘Home on the Range ‘appeared on the big screen. Too much of everyone’s surprise we heard the very deep voice of Mark Nye. If any of you were lucky enough to hear Mark singing, you might have come to the conclusion. It wasn’t his strongest suit,” Alex said.

“After his name should come the letters R. G. G. because at the end of the day, he was a really good guy,” Satterlee said.

The post Special memorial held for Senator Nye appeared first on Local News 8.