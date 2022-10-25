AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Camp Hayden is hosting its 3rd Annual Special Needs Trunk or Treat at the Brickyard Event Center in Ammon on Oct. 29.

This accessible trunk or treat is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children and adults with disabilities and their families.

Participants are invited to dress up and “trick or treat” at all the car trunks who will be set up to give out candy and non-edible items (for those with dietary restrictions) in the parking lot outside the event center. There will also be an accessible Haunted Sensory Event inside the center, which will cater to the needs of the special needs community.

This event is free thanks to the support of Camp Hayden Supporters and Wood Funeral Home, who has donated the use Brickyard Event Center for the event.

Camp Hayden is still looking for event volunteers to help run the event, volunteer “trunks” to bring their cars and candy for the participants to trunk or treat at and candy/money donations to offset candy and decoration costs. This is the only Trunk or Treat for individuals with special needs and their families in Idaho Falls (possibly in Idaho) that our organization is aware of.

“We are so excited for our 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever,” Camp Hayden Board President Amy Smith said. “We started running this event in collaboration with Piece by Piece 3 years ago and we’ve been running it solely for the past 2 years. The accessibility of The Brickyard Event Center is phenomenal and we are so grateful that the folks at Wood Funeral Home are allowing us to use their facility at no cost. It’s partners like this that help us make amazing impacts on the families we serve.”

The Brickyard Event Center is located at 1025 S. Ammon Road.

