BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Specialty Crop Grant application period with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture is now open.

The application deadline is March 18.

The US Department of Agriculture allocated more than $2 million to award to projects that enhance the competitiveness of Idaho specialty crops.

That includes fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, nursery crops including floriculture and honey.

Eligible projects must benefit more than one organization.

All application materials may be found at the ISDA website HERE. An application webinar will be held February 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. MT. The webinar will provide information on the application process and what changes have been made to the 2022 program.

