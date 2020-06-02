IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Our new seasonal risk at home is a lot bigger than any virus. It’s pest season.

Spider season is upon us, and according to Colling Pest Solutions we are already seeing a lot of Hobo spiders invading our homes.

“A pest is only a pest when it invades your space. So out in the nature, those spiders may not be a pest but once they’re into your home, then they become a pest. So what we like to do is exclusion. Close your doors. Close your windows. Find out maybe how they’re getting in. Then the next thing we would suggest is a foundation spray around the perimeter,” said Marquee Rasmuson Office manager Colling Pest Solutions.

You may not want the expense and inconvenience of having your home sprayed.

A peppermint and vinegar oil combination could be a solution, temporarily.

“You know, some people swear by it more or less as a deterrent not necessarily an insecticide. It may be more or less likely to deter them, but we don’t see a lot of long term control with that. It’s maybe more of prevention,” said Rasmuson.

Rasmussan warns us those Hobo spiders are not to be taken lightly.

“The big thing is hobo spider bites are dangerous. They are absolutely an aggressive house spider. They’re not necessarily going to just come right and charge after you and attack you, but if you’re disturbing their space, that’s another story. A lot of times we see them in cool dark damp place,” said Rasmuson.

We are told laundry rooms and basements are notorious for spiders.

If you go through a pile of laundry that could irritate the spider, they are likely to attack.

“The bites can get pretty gnarly. Everybody reacts a little bit differently. Some people that just swells up like a blister where other people it may be more severe,” Rasmuson said.

Being tidy may be your best best bet to avoid a spider bight.

“The big thing is just staying safe and staying aware of the surroundings. Try to keep clothes and garments off the floor and in baskets. So there’s less likely the possibility of spiders crawling about in them.”

Colling Pest Solutions also says during the course of COVID-19 they have seen out of state travelers, college students, and other people returning home, there has been more of a spread of bed bugs as well.

The post Spider season is upon us appeared first on Local News 8.