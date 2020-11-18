Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A spike bull elk was shot and left to waste on Nov. 15 or 16 just off of the Long Hollow Rd., 13 miles east of Rexburg in Unit 64.

While a hunting season for cow elk in the unit was open, the hunting season for antlered elk in the unit ended Oct. 21.

Idaho Fish and Game officials report evidence of multiple other harvested elk were found at the scene leading investigators to believe the unlawfully harvested spike elk was intentionally left to waste.

Conservation Officers are interested in speaking with anyone who has information regarding the unlawful killing and waste of this elk.

Anyone with information is encourage to call the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290, Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.

Callers may remain anonymous, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.