POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The 10th annual Spinderella, Idaho’s premier ladies-only bicycle ride, raised $9,000 in 2021 for Make-A-Wish® Idaho.

On December 9, 2021, DaNae Young, President of Spinderella, presented Julie Thomas, Make-A-Wish Idaho Regional Director (East Idaho), with the funds garnered from the event held earlier this year.

In total, Spinderella has raised $67,500 since 2015, enough money to grant more than ten wishes in the state of Idaho.

“As a not-for-profit we look every year for donation opportunities to support our community,” DaNae Young said. “We were made aware of Make-A-Wish Idaho because the money donated helps children in Pocatello and in surrounding areas and thought this a great opportunity to have an impact on others’ lives. We were so touched after the first year because we met wish children and their families; we decided that we would donate at least one wish per year. Some years, we even donated all our earnings. It has been such a fulfilling collaboration to work with Julie and the rest of the amazing people at Make-A-Wish Idaho. We look forward to many more years of helping wishes come true!”

“We are always grateful for the Spinderella and the amazing Spinderella community,” said Julie Thomas of Make-A-Wish Idaho. “We are in awe of how generous they are and have been for the greater part of a decade. They’ve brought so much hope to so many Idaho kids battling life-threatening illnesses. It’s amazing.”

Currently, there are over 145 children with critical illnesses waiting on their wishes in the state of Idaho. The funds provided by Spinderella will help Make-A-Wish Idaho grant wishes safely and efficiently during the pandemic and beyond.

