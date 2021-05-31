COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Spokane man was tased Sunday following a high-speed chase in northern Idaho.

Idaho State Police say Jonathon Lewis was driving erratically on Interstate 90 in a stolen SUV.

Troopers tried to Lewis over but he took off.

At one point, Lewis hit the brakes causing a trooper to swerve. He collided with the trooper’s vehicle.

The pursuit continued on Interstate 90 and Highway 95 at speeds topping 110 mph.

Lewis then collided with two more vehicles.

A spike strip was used to end the chase.

Lewis got out of the SUV holding a hatchet.

A deputy used a taser to take him into custody.

