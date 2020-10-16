Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Days at the lake have drawn to an end, but sporting goods suppliers are enjoying success as recreationalists pick up fall activities.

Rifle hunts are now underway throughout the region, and that means hunters have been making last minute purchases on gear. Many of them are also renting out equipment such as ATVs and UTVs as they head to the hills with the intent of packing an animal out.

More details on this story will be made available as it is updated throughout the day.