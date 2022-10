JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office has closed Spring Gulch Road due to a gas leak.

The road is closed from King’s Highway to Wild Rye Road.

Emergency responders and utility company is on scene working to resolve the issue.

Officials say to avoid the area until further notice.

