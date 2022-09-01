JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to unforeseen delays, portions of Spring Gulch Road will remain closed longer than initially anticipated to allow for continued improvements on the road.

Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will remain closed until Friday, September 2, at 5:00 p.m. The road was originally expected to reopen to the public on September 1, at 5:00 p.m. Improvements to the road include sewer manholes and shoulder work.

Local traffic to Lucas Riva Ridge Road from the south and Bar BC Ranch Road from the north will be allowed.

County staff expect the project to be completed in mid-September.

The post Spring Gulch Road closure extended appeared first on Local News 8.