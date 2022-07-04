JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County, in collaboration with the Jackson Hole Airport, has completed the resurfacing of Spring Gulch Road from Sagebrush Drive to the County limits, approximately two miles to the north.

On Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7, shouldering improvements to the road will resume. At this time, and with the assistance of traffic control personnel, this section of Spring Gulch Road will be reduced to one way traffic.

The public is asked to be cautious of construction crews working in the area and to pay attention to speed.

