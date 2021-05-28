JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Drivers who regularly use Spring Gulch road throughout the day should plan to use an alternative route early next week.

The Teton County Road and Levee Division will temporarily close the Spring Gulch Road gravel section on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 and Thursday June 3, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for road repair and grading.

This is a change from the original closure dates.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

No through traffic between Lucas Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Ranch Road will be allowed during closure times.

The post Spring Gulch Road to close next week appeared first on Local News 8.