POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 37-year-old from St. Anthony was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 210 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Thursday.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Richard A. Burns to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Burns pleaded guilty to the charge on December 4, 2019.

According to court records, on May 11, 2019, an Idaho State Police trooper stopped Burns and a co-defendant on the interstate in Pocatello. While the trooper spoke with the co-defendant, Burns’ got into the driver’s seat and fled, taking police on a high-speed chase. Ultimately, Burns crashed the car in Blackfoot and escaped on foot. Officers searched the vehicle and found over three pounds of methamphetamine located in a bag under the front passenger floorboard. Additionally, officers found two loaded 9mm handguns in the car.

Officers later apprehended Burns on June 5, 2019, after Idaho State Police detectives located him traveling to Boise. Officers spiked Burns’ vehicle near Carey, Idaho. After searching Burns’ car, officers found almost a pound of methamphetamine; along with digital scales, clean plastic baggies, a drug ledger, and a 9mm pistol. Burns later confessed to dealing drugs throughout Idaho.

This case was investigated by the Idaho State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department.