Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-St. John’s Health has installed a new nuclear medicine SPECT/CT Scanner in its Diagnostic Imaging Department. It replaces a retired nuclear medicine scanner.

The Symbia Intevo Bold offers multiple scanning applications, according to St. John’s, coming single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) with new, high performance CT capabilities.

“St. John’s Health, with our physician partners at Jackson Hole Medical Imaging, offers the premier diagnostic imaging program in the region,” said communications officer Karen Connelly. “We are able to sustain our high quality program by offering imaging capabilities and service excellence to fully meet community need.”

The new equipment includes advanced algorithms to produce high quality images at reduced radiation dose.

”The Symbia Intevo Bold advances the dual use capabilities of nuclear medicine and CT enabling exceptional image quality in both forms of imaging at the lowest possible patient dose,” said Administrative Director of Diagnostic Imaging Michelle Kren.

The nuclear medicine scanner is used to image the heart and help detect cancer in various organs of the body. The CT scanners also support St. John’s new cancer treatment programs.