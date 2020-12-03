JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A long-time health care administrator has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of St. John’s Health in Jackson.

William Wagnon will succeed Paul Beaupre, MD, who is retiring from the position in January. Wagnon’s appointment is effective February 1.

Over more than 20 years, Wagnon has worked for healthcare systems in Virginia, Colorado, Nevada, and Florida. He was most recently CEO of Henrico, Parham, and Retreat Doctors’ Hospitals in Richmond, Virginia.

“It’s not lost on me what a unique and special opportunity it is to live and work in Teton County, where there is such a strong commitment to high-quality healthcare for residents and visitors,” said Wagnon. “I’m especially looking forward to getting to know the teams responsible for St. John’s many achievements.”

The St. John’s Health Board of Trustees formed a nationwide search committee to replace Beaupre when he announced his retirement in July. Two candidates advanced to the final interview stage in November. The board voted unanimously to execute an employment contract with Wagnon during its regular monthly board meeting on Tuesday.

“Will Wagnon has the capabilities and directly relevant experience to build upon St. John’s accomplishments and lead us through upcoming challenges and opportunities,” said Board of Trustees Chair Cynthia Hogan. “He understands our mission, shares our values, and impressed the search committee and other interview participants with his energy and strategic thinking.”