JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – St. John’s Health (SJH), Jackson, Wyo. announced Jeff Sollis will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2, 2023.

After a thorough and inclusive process led by the SJH Board of Trustees CEO Search Committee, the announcement Sollis will become the next CEO was made by unanimous vote of the Trustees in a special public board meeting on Friday.

Based on his experience and existing relationships within the SJH medical community, Sollis was identified as the ideal leader to guide St. John’s Health into the future as an independent community hospital system.

Currently, Sollis serves as Chief Executive Officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) in Idaho Falls, ID.

“Jeff leads an exceptionally strong regional health system that has supported St. John’s Health as a steadfast partner for decades,” Board of Trustees Chair Cynthia Hogan said. “He is a longtime trusted partner of many members of our management team and medical staff. Jeff is, quite simply, a star in the field of healthcare.”

The Sollis family owns a home in the area and looks forward to planting their roots permanently in the community.

