JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-St. John’s Health in Jackson has initiated a COVID-19 testing procedure intended to help protect staff and patients.

First, CEO Dr. Paul Beaupre said all elective surgery patients are now tested the day prior to their procedure. Any asymptomatic candidate who tests positive will be rescheduled and the person will be connected with the Health Department program for isolation and tracing.

The health center has already seen one patient in that category and Beaupre says that demonstrates the importance of the program. He believes it will help the community “resume normality” while reducing the chance of a high level of hospitalizations.

St. John’s will also begin COVID-19 PCR testing for St. John’s Health staff and providers. 20 individuals will be selected from staff on a random basis every day and tested for active COVID-19. Since the hospital already monitors staff twice daily for symptoms and temperature, the new test will focus on people who may be harboring the virus without showing outward symptoms.

Those tests will allow the Health Department to isolate and conduct contact tracing for any positive cases. If successful, St. John’s believes the program could be expanded across the community to other segments of Teton County, including Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, law enforcement, and even local business.