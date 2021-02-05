St. John's Health Dr. John Beaupre

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-The average number of daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients at St. John’s Health this week was at its lowest point since October. That is the latest recap from Dr. Paul Beaupre.

He said the break is helping hospital staff take a breath from a pandemic that has put enormous stress on healthcare workers, supplies, and facilities.

He warns, however, that the incidence of COVID-19 in Jackson Hole is currently higher than any other place in Wyoming or any Mountain West ski area.

Current vaccines appear to be “incredibly positive.” But, Beaupre cautions that society must develop enough immunity so that the pandemic can become manageable.

He advises everyone to focus on proper use of face coverings, social distancing, small groups, and handwashing. And, he says, get a vaccine when it becomes available.

And that, he said, is the bad news. Vaccine supply is not matching need at this time. Teton County elected officials and others have been working to get more vaccine to Wyoming and the county and that effort is beginning to work.

St. John’s Health learned this week that its February allotment has been increased significantly. The county is prepared to administer all doses it receives. For eligibility information visit here.

