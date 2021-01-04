St. John's Health Kannika, Leo, and Michael McKelvey

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-St. John’s Health welcomed Jackson’s first baby of the year at 1:10 p.m. Friday, January 1.

Baby Leo was born to Kannika and Michael McKelvey and delivered by certified nurse midwife Adair Flynt. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces. Leo’s father, Michael was also born at St. John’s.

Over 30 community businesses and individuals participated as the St. John’s Health Auxiliary presented the family with baskets of toys, baby care items and gift certificates.

