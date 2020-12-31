JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson Police have cordoned off an area around the Town Creek apartment building at 335 Deloney Avenue, where the suspect in a stabbing incident is barricading himself.

Police said the suspect is believed responsible for the possible stabbing of a 53-year-old Jackson man. He was found suffering from a stabbing wound just before midnight Wednesday.

The victim was taken to St. John’s Health and then transferred to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. No further information about the victim or the extent of his injuries is currently available.

Police said the suspect was approached by police, then retreated into his apartment, where he is currently located.

The suspect stepped out onto the front porch at numerous times during the night, but retreated back into his apartment. During one of those appearances, officers used a “less-than-lethal” weapon on the subject. They said the subject appeared to have been hit, but also appeared to be uninjured.

Residents living in the building have been evacuated and relocated to a local hotel. Police are asking the public to remain clear of the area until the situation is resolved.

The post Stabbing suspect hiding in Jackson apartment appeared first on Local News 8.