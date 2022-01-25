IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A staff shortage is impacting an Idaho Falls school.

Hope Lutheran canceled school Monday and Tuesday due to sickness.

School administrator Kurt Pavlat says it’s not just COBID-19 that is going through the school, but they are seeing the flu as well.

He says 50% of their staff called out sick during the weekend.

They won’t rush back until they can ensure the safety of their students and faculty.

“We don’t feel like we can be too careful here, but we will do whatever it takes to provide that safe environment for our children to have a quality and safe learning environment,” Pavlat said.

Pavlat says they hope to be in class again Wednesday.

