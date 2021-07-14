EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District, Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest (NF) are issuing Stage One Fire Restrictions for all regions in the East Idaho area.

These restrictions go into effect Thursday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m.

The lingering high temperatures and lack of moisture across eastern Idaho in recent weeks is causing our wildfire potential to increase significantly. East Idaho is now in Extreme Fire Danger across the lowlands and the highlands are in Very High Fire Danger.

The following acts are prohibited on state, state endowment lands, private forested lands and federally managed protected lands until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending to, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill or stove fire, except within a designated recreation site, and only within a fire structure provided by the administrative agency or landowner.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted.

Other exemptions unique to each agency.

These restrictions include all lands managed by, or under the fire protection of, the BLM Idaho Falls District, Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Caribou-Targhee National Forest and privately owned forested lands in Bannock, Bonneville, Bingham, Bear Lake, Butte, Cassia, Clark, Caribou, Freemont, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Power, Teton Counties and a portion of Blaine and Oneida Counties. Restrictions for the Caribou-Targhee NF include all CTNF-managed lands in Lemhi County, Idaho, and Teton and Lincoln Counties, Wyoming, and Box Elder County, Utah.

Fire managers are asking the public to be extra cautious when spending time outdoors. As a reminder, fireworks, exploding targets, and incendiary, steel and tracer ammunition are prohibited on public lands.

The post Stage 1 Fire Restrictions ordered for East Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.