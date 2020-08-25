IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-All of eastern Idaho is now under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. The restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The Idaho Falls District Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest issued the designation Tuesday.

The intent of the restrictions is to reduce fire starts and improve public safety as the threat of wildfire increases. There has also been an increased incidence of escaped campfires in eastern Idaho in recent weeks.

The following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending to, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill or stove fire, except within a designated recreation site, and only within a fire structure provided by the administrative agency or landowner.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The prohibitions include all fireworks, exploding targets, and incendiary, steel and tracer ammunition on all public lands.

These restrictions include all lands managed by the BLM Idaho Falls District, Idaho Department of Lands, Fort Hall Agency, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Caribou-Targhee National Forest and privately owned forested lands in Bannock, Bonneville, Bingham, Bear Lake, Butte, Cassia, Clark, Caribou, Freemont, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Power, Teton Counties and a portion of Blaine and Oneida Counties. Restrictions for the Caribou-Targhee NF include all CTNF-managed lands in Lemhi County, Idaho, and Teton and Lincoln Counties, Wyoming, and Box Elder County, Utah.

You can find an approved campground facility here.