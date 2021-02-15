Idaho National Laboratory

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho National Laboratory manager, Battelle Energy Alliance, has announced a new partnership with the Department of Energy and NASA to design a “Dynamic Radioisotope Power System (RPS)” for a potential lunar demonstration mission.

The agencies will seek industry involvement to further the design of the new system by the late 2020’s.

The goal is to develop and demonstrate performance of a system that is three times more efficient than the current RPS technology.

The project will use heat released from the decay of plutonium-238 to create electricity for a spacecraft via dynamic power conversion. That is more efficient than thermoelectric conversion that is used in current systems. The current systems are powering the Mars Curiosity and Perseverance rovers. If successful, the new system will produce the same amount of electric power with less plutonium-238, and extend radioisotope power to larger systems.

Battelle said the next step would be “engagement with space system integrator contractors to design concepts of the system. Over seven years, the project will progress through additional phases to fabricate and qualify a Dynamic RPS for future science exploration missions, which could include small lunar experiments, rovers, or small spacecraft.”

