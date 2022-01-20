PINEDALE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to adverse weather-related trail conditions, Stage Two of the 2022 Pedigree© Stage Stop Sled Dog Race will be relocated from the South Pass area of Lander, Wyoming to the Upper Green River trail system near Pinedale / Cora, Wyoming.

Below is the current trail report from race organizers:

“South Pass (Lander, Wyoming) trail reports indicate several low snowpack stretches on south facing wind-blown slopes. A concerning 1/2-mile of low snow conditions at the 9500 ft Blue Ridge summit created safety concerns for racers to control their teams as they approach the turnaround point of the racecourse. With a dry forecast, race officials pivot to the Upper Green River, (Pinedale / Cora, Wyoming) course for safety. Conditions at Louis Lake (8500 ft. elevation) and 1000 ft. lower elevations are fine but on top of the ridge where the race gains its mileage and turnaround point, the course is unmanageable.”

“Everyone involved will greatly miss the annual trip to visit Lander and race on the South Pass course,” race director Dan Carter said. “The City of Lander, Wyoming has hosted the Stage Stop Sled Dog Race every year since its inception in 1996. We greatly appreciate the understanding of the Lander supporters and community and look forward to racing in Lander in 2023.”

To preserve the overall mileage of the 7-stage 225-mile race, Stage Two has been moved to the Upper Green River Trailhead near Pinedale, Wyoming.

