BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The students at Donald D. Stalker Elementary were awarded a $3,000 check on Monday from the Idaho Lottery that is going towards the school’s library.

The Idaho Lottery surprised them with the check as part of their Bucks for Books program.

“The lottery was created specifically to benefit education in the state of Idaho,” said Idaho Lottery Spokesman David Workman. “The Bucks for Books Program allows us to continue and further that mission on an individual classroom level or in this case an individual library level.”

The Idaho Lottery is giving monetary awards to 19 schools statewide, and believed Stalker were a great choice.

“Stalker Elementary is one of those programs that just really kind of spoke to us about the need for wanting to work with a good school to help improve early education literacy in Idaho,” said Workman.

Stalker Elementary Librarian Cherie Simpson says she already has plans on what to do with the money.

“I would like to replenish some of my books that I lost from last year and during COVID,” Simpson said. “I’m also excited about increasing my nonfiction section with different genres.”

Simpson believes instilling a love for reading at an early age is really important.

“My goal as a librarian here at Stalker is for my students to check out books and take them home and read as a family or read to younger brothers and sisters,” Simpson said. “I have a little sign above my door that says “Today Readers, Tomorrow Leaders.’ And I truly believe that.”

