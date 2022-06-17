RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Stampede Days kicks off Friday in Rigby.

Mutton bustin is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. with the rodeo beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the annual Rigby Rotary Club Stampede Days breakfast will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Rigby City Park Shelter. Tickets are $8 for an individual or $30 for a family $30.00, and tickets are available at the door.

After eating breakfast, head on over to the Stampede Days Parade. Floats must be in line by 9 a.m., and the parade will start at 10 a.m.

Rigby Police say due to staffing, there will not be an officer at every intersection, so please obey all road blocks and traffic cones.

Officials also say any children walking in the parade should be at least eight years of age, and if your float is going to throw candy, throw far enough so kids don’t have to go into the road or the parade line to retrieve it.

Following the parade, Stampede Days Vendors in the Park food, vendors and the best entertainment around will start at 11 a.m.

