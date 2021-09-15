JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – A peaceful end to a police standoff in Jackson happened Tuesday night.

It all started when a man in his twenties sprayed two officers with bear spray.

This happened at the 500 block of East Hall Avenue in Jackson.

After spraying the officers, the man barricaded himself inside a house.

The standoff lasted nearly four hours until they got a search warrant.

The 24-year-old man was arrested just after 7 p.m.

Charges against him are pending.

Police say there is no threat to the safety of the general public.

The post Standoff in Jackson ends peacefully appeared first on Local News 8.