BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles continues to raise awareness of the importance of obtaining a Star Card – Idaho’s REAL ID.

Beginning October 1, 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a Star Card, U.S. passport, military ID, or other REAL ID compliant identification, to board a commercial flight and enter a federal facility.

Currently, 465,563 of 1.25 million licensed drivers in Idaho have a Star Card.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Two years ago in February 2019, just 70,000 Idahoans had obtained their Star Card.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of planning ahead and updating your driver’s license to a Star Card today,” DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said. “We are pleased to see the number of people getting the Star Card increasing, but now is not the time to slow down. Our goal is 100% awareness, so no one is unexpectedly forced to miss a vacation or unplanned, last minute trip this fall.”

Last spring, the original October 2020 federal deadline was extended one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“Our TSA officers are reminding people of the new requirements as they are traveling,” TSA Idaho Federal Security Director Andy Coose said. “Signs are up at airport security warning of the October deadline, and when a TSA officer meets a traveler without a star on their ID, they make sure to tell the passenger to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or other identification so they don’t have trouble getting onto a plane after October 1.”

The transaction requires an in-person visit to a county driver’s license office and additional documents. The Idaho DMV strongly encourages Idahoans use the “Add the Star” tool at itd.idaho.gov/starcard to learn what specific documents are needed, as they can vary depending on each person’s situation. More information, frequently asked questions, and driver’s license office locations can also be found online.

The Star Card has been available in Idaho since 2018.

The post Star Card deadline approaches appeared first on Local News 8.