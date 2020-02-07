Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-START Bus has cancelled all Teton Valley and Star Valley commuter services Friday due to heavy snowfall, current weather conditions, road closures, and road conditions. Passengers should expect delays on all START routes for the same reasons.

The Chain Law is in effect for Teton Pass between Wilson and the Idaho State Line. Due to high avalanche danger, no parking is allowed.

US 26 is closed due to avalanche activity and there is no estimate on when it may reopen.