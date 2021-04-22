JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-START Transit Director Darren Brugmann has announced his retirement from the post. He has served the Town of Jackson since 2015, after 25 prior years of public transportation service in Washington state.

Town officials said Brugmann was instrumental in important transit improvements, including acquisition of eight new electric buses for the START fleet and negotiating long-term storage leases for commuter buses in Victor and Star Valley.

“I am excited for START and the strategies our staff, START Board and community are working on,” Brugmann said. “I will always look back to my nearly 6 years that I was afforded the opportunity to be the Transit Director. Introducing zero emission electric buses to our community, increasing ridership each year (pre-COVID of course), an invigorated and committed START Board and staff and lastly setting a path forward with the START Route Plan will be at the top of my list of great things for this community.”

Brugman said his departure will come at some point during the summer as he helps the Town and County transition to a new Director.

A nationwide search is being launched to fill the position.

“It is the Town’s goal to find an equally qualified individual to take the helm of the Transit Department. We will work closely with the START Board, Town and County officials, as well as key community members during this critically important selection process,” said Assistant Town Manager Roxanne Robinson.

