JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-START Bus is preparing to re-introduce a higher level of service to Teton Village beginning Monday.

The service will accommodate employers, visitors, and community members who ride between Teton Village and Jackson. The service schedule will be similar to that offered during the summer of 2018.

“The START Board would like to thank the Teton Village Association and Teton Village employers for working with us in an effort to provide needed trips even during this time of restrained budget,” said Darren Brugmann, START Bus Director.

The change will result in this 7-day schedule:

* Additional Green Line trips from Jackson to Teton Village at 7:00 am, 9:00 am, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, and 10:30 pm

*Additional Green Line trips from Teton Village to Jackson at 8:00 am, 10:00 am, 5:30 pm, 7:30 pm, 9:30 pm, and 11:30 pm.

START has seen incremental ridership increases as businesses and local attractions re-open. It began “right sizing” in March under pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

