JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jackson Town Council and Teton County Board of County Commissioners have voted to increase START bus seating to 75% of capacity. The move, allowed under a new exemption from state health orders, will allow 30 passengers at a time to ride each bus, whether they are commuter lines or not.

Salt Lake Express signed a new contract allowing START to add five buses. The additional buses will increase daily passenger capacity by approximately 720 seats and increase service levels from Jackson to Teton Village.

The buses at peak morning and evening hours, coupled with the expansion approved Wednesday, should make more space for people riding the bus to Teton Village through the winter.

START is continuing to work with local health organizations for a proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those steps include frequent cleaning, mask requirements, making hand sanitizer available, and improved air flow and filtration systems.

You can find additional details here.

