JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Below average ridership, blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, has prompted START Bus to limit service on Thanksgiving, November 26, and Friday, November 27.

As a result, START Bus will not operate commuter service at all on Thanksgiving.

On Friday, “30” Teton Valley, including Wilson, Victor, and Driggs will operate only one commuter bus leaving at 6:25 a.m. in Driggs and returning at 5:05 p.m. “40” Star Valley, including Star Valley, Idaho, Hoback, Alpine, and Etna, will operate only one commuter bus leaving Etna at 6:25 a.m. and leaving Jackson at 5 p.m. Friday evening.

Face coverings are required while riding START Bus and passengers are asked to not ride START if they choose not to wear a face covering. START offers face coverings on all buses, as well as hand sanitizer for the public to use on boarding and disembarking.

Please check here for details on all routes, schedules and fees or contact START Bus directly at (307) 733-4521.