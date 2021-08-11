BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Board of Education is giving you more time to give your thoughts on its diversity, educational equity and inclusion policy at Idaho’s four year colleges.

It was originally planning on considering a draft policy at its meeting at end of the month, but since the draft policy was first discussed at a special Board meeting in late June, they have received only about a dozen comments from the public.

The board has instead chosen to wait until October so they can provide the public with more opportunity to give input.

You can view the draft policy HERE.

Comments about the draft policy can be submitted to: board@osbe.idaho.gov

