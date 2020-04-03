Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho State Board of Education will consider extending its soft closure directive to public school districts and charter schools during its virtual special Board meeting on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. (MDT).

The meeting will be carried via livestream on the Board Facebook page.

The Board approved the soft closure directive on March 23 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board will also consider waiving rules defining semester credit hours, and requesting the governor consider suspending certain statutory requirements to provide school districts added flexibility as they continue to provide student instruction and other essential services to their communities during this crisis.

The Board will also hear updates from K-12 and higher education leaders.

Monday’s special board meeting agenda and materials are posted HERE.