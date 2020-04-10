Education

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual special Board meeting on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 3 p.m.

The special meeting and will be carried via livestream on this page below.

Earlier this week, the State Board extended its soft closure directive to school districts and charter schools for the remainder of the school year but did include an option for resuming normal operations under criteria still being developed.

The Board planned to consider the criteria during the special meeting on Monday but instead will take that up later next week when the Board holds a regular meeting on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

You can view a link to Monday’s special Board meeting agenda HERE.