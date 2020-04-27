Education
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual special Board meeting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, April 27, 2020 beginning at 3 p.m. (MDT).
The meeting will be carried via livestream on the State Board’s Facebook page here.
If the livestream has technical difficulties, you can listen to the meeting by calling (877) 820-7829; Public Participation Code: 8461895.
Agenda items include:
- Update on federal CARES Act funding both for public K-12 and higher education
- Discuss intended uses of Governor Brad Little’s Emergency Education Relief Fund
You can view the agenda and meeting materials are posted on the State Board of Education website.
