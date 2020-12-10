Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho school districts and charter schools are urged to comply with Governor Brad Little’s Stage 2 health order issued last month and reminded administrators of their liabilities.

The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved the resolution Thursday.

It prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, including spectators at school events, including athletic events.

“We know many school leaders are feeling pressure within their communities, but we must continue to focus on our first and most important priority, and that is maintaining and supporting in-person instruction and the ability for students to participate in extracurricular activities,” State Board President Debbie Critchfield said. “An essential part of our success is fidelity to the health order issued by the Governor.”

State Board Executive Director Matt Freeman said the resolution does not add any new restrictions or mandates.

“The resolution also highlights the risks that local school boards run if they do not follow the order,” said Freeman. “There are criminal and civil liability risks, so the resolution is a message to education leaders that they must be aware of what the Stay Healthy Order requires and what the risks are if they decide to disregard it.”

You can see the complete resolution here.