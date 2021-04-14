BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-By unanimous vote, the Idaho State Board of Education has voted to hold in-state undergraduate tuition and fees at current levels. It applies to Idaho’s public college and universities for the 2021-22 academic year.

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee said it is critically important to bring undergraduate Idahoans back to campus and keep their education accessible and affordable.

However, board members recognized that if the Idaho Legislature does not come through with adequate funding, it will result in reduction of both staff and programs.

Satterlee also pointed out that future fees and tuition costs for graduate and out-of-state students will have to increase.

The post State board votes to freeze tuition and fees appeared first on Local News 8.