Education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The State Department of Education has announced grant awards under the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program.

The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District will receive $157,000 and Idaho Falls’ Community Youth in Action will receive $95,000 for out-of-school and summer learning programs. They were selected from 31 eligible applications competing for a share of $1.5 million in grants.

“Idaho’s 21st Century Community Learning Center programs support Idaho families and help achieve schools’ goals by providing fun, educational activities after school and during the summer,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “These programs help reduce achievement gaps by supporting students academically, socially and emotionally. They also help ease families’ child care costs.”

In all, eight Idaho school districts and five community organizations were awarded grants ranging from $75,000 to $170,000 for youth academic and enrichment opportunities.

The State Department of Education is awarding the grants to: