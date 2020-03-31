BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho State Board of Education is considering a proposal to extend its soft closure directive to school and charter schools.

The board’s original directive was approved last week and extends through Monday, April 20. The board said any decision to extend the order will happen after consultations with the Governor’s office and state public health officials this week.

“Our first priority is the safety of our students and school staff and to provide support to administrators and local boards,” said Board President Debbie Critchfield. “The State Board will continue to discuss what operations will look like when schools do reopen and when it might occur. We’ll gather more information and be prepared for further discussion and a decision next week.”

Higher education institutions explained various steps taken to move instruction online. All eight state colleges and universities are now teaching classes remotely.

“Our entire public system is working hard to respond to a situation that is changing almost daily. The State Board will continue to hold weekly special meetings to do what we can to support our schools, local boards and college and university presidents in order to serve our students as best they can and complete the school year,” Critchfield said.

In its meeting Monday, the board approved a waiver for workplace readiness assessments and technical skill assessments for high school students taking Career Technical Education courses for the remainder of the school year.

The post State education board considers soft closure extension appeared first on Local News 8.