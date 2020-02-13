Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho State Board of Education has formally adopted the recommendations made by Governor Brad Little’s “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” task force.

The group’s recommendations are intended to outline the state’s elementary and secondary education priorities for the next five years.

The plan’s priorities include improving student literacy in grades kindergarten through 3rd grade, greater access to all day kindergarten, and finding more ways to create flexibility for school districts to use state funds to address local needs.

The plan also includes teachers. It recommends building out the teacher career ladder to improve salaries for veteran teachers and providing training for teachers to address social and emotional issues in the classroom.

The State Board also passed motions opposing any additional restrictions on the current statutory framework for local control on levies, bonds, or school calendars during the 2020 legislative session. The board also voted to support the Governor’s initiatives and priorities for teacher pay and the career ladder build-out.