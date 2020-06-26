Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – State Farm Insurance announced Friday it will cut car insurance rates for about 281,000 customers.

In Idaho, rates will drop by an average 9.7%. It applies to current customers at the time of their policy renewal, as well as new or returning customers.

“Current State Farm driving data and claims experience show a considerable decline in miles driven and fewer accidents,” said Tom Conley, SVP. “As a result, we’re looking for ways to continue supporting our Idaho customers while we monitor and adjust to trends.”

State Farm said its Drive Safe and Save discount will also increase to 10%.

The rate changes are subject to approval by the Idaho Department of Insurance. State Farm said individual customer rates will vary based on their individual renewals.