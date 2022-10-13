BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As the holidays approach, the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning Idahoans against using water to douse candle fires.

Wax that melts and puddles from the candle is a fuel. Like a grease fire in the kitchen, applying water to the flame allows it to spread onto anyone or anything nearby that can burn.

“The best way to extinguish a fire is to blow it out or put a lid on it,” Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl said. “If you can take away the oxygen, the flame will go out. That’s the safest way to do it.”

The State Fire Marshal’s office is sharing this clip from a CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh. It is a consumer alert on the dangers of using water to put out a candle.

On average, there are 2,500 home candle fires reported each day, but the top days for home candle fires are Halloween (jack-o-lanterns), Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Additional candle safety facts include:

More than 1/3 of home decoration fires are started by candles

Keep candles 12 inches away from anything that burns

Never leave a burning candle unattended.

Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed. Avoid the use of candles in the bedroom and other areas where people may fall asleep.

Use candle holders that are sturdy and won’t tip over easily.

Light candles carefully. Keep hair and any loose clothing away from the flame.

Don’t burn a candle all the way down — put it out before it gets too close to the holder or container.

Never move a candle while burning

Don’t move a container with melted wax

Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.

For more fire safety information, visit doi.idaho.gov/state-fire-marshal/.

