Crowds developed early outside an Ammon liquor store Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho State Liquor Division reports its stores will remain open throughout the state.

While normal hours of operation are in effect, some stores have ore may be closed due to staffing shortages. The division said those shortages were caused by child care issues, concern about elderly family members at home, or illness affecting Division employees.

None of the state’s stores have had instances of COVID-19.

The Division distribution center remains open to restock retail stores.

