FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Monday, the State of Idaho filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Lori Vallow-Daybell.

The state said it will seek the death penalty if Vallow-Daybell is convicted for any of the counts of first degree murder and/or any of the counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder as charged in the indictment.

You can read the full notice below.

Also on Monday, the state said it is seeking to continue Vallow-Daybell’s trial from October to January so it can be tied together with her husband’s case.

“This court has repeatedly found and held that these cases are one for trial. It is proper to continue the October trial setting for both defendants’ cases and restore the prior trial date schedule to commence on Jan. 9, 2023. If both cases are not set for trial at the same time, it will result in an improper severance,” the state said.

You can read the full 13 page motion below.

Vallow-Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are charged with the deaths of her two children, Joshua JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell is also charged with murder of his former wife Tammy Daybell.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.

The post State of Idaho files notice to seek death penalty against Lori Vallow-Daybell appeared first on Local News 8.